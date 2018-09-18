'Avatar: The Last Airbender' live-action reboot coming to Netflix

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it has ordered a live-action reboot of Avatar: The Last Airbender from the original creators of the animated series.

The streaming service said Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, who created the 2005-2008 fantasy adventure series for Nickelodeon, will serve as executive producers and showrunners on the live action series when it begins production next year.

The Netflix series, like its animated predecessor, will follow the adventures of Aang, the last Airbender, as he and his friends navigate a word divided into the nations of Water, Fire, Earth and Air.

Netflix tweeted a piece of concept art by John Straub as a teaser for the new show.

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of ''Avatar: The Last Airbender,'" said Konietzko and DiMartino said in a statement provided to Variety. "We can't wait to realize Aang's world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast."

M. Night Shyamalan previously helmed a poorly-received live action film adaptation of the series in 2010. The movie was panned by critics and criticized by fans for a lack of racial diversity among the cast.