Tiffany Haddish attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Award Monday night in a dress inspired by her heritage. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Tiffany Haddish wore a rainbow Prabal Gurung dress to the Emmys in honor of her father.

The Girls Trip star told her stylist she wanted to wear something to represent her father's country but still have an "American feel to it."

"Something still stylish and fashionable but still pays homage to my heritage," she explained backstage at the Emmys. "So this actually is the same colors as the Eritrean flag and my father is from Eritrea."

The dress she wore to the 90th Annual Academy Awards also paid homage to her father, who passed away in 2017.