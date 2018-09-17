Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp dance before Emmys

"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown was seen on social media dancing with her co-star Noah Schnapp. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Millie Bobby Brown posted on Instagram a video of herself dancing with her fellow Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp.

The pair are seen having a fun time and laughing with each other to song "I Like It" by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

"Schnipper and i are extremely excited for the emmys!!!" Brown said alongside the video on Sunday next to a heart emoji.

The Emmys will be aired live Monday on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Brown is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Eleven on Stranger Things. The Netflix series is also nominated for Best Drama.

Brown last made headlines for dancing in July when she posted on Instagram a video of herself dancing to Drake's single "In My Feelings."