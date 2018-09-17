Claire Foy accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for "The Crown" onstage during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Assassination of Gianni Versace were the big winners at Monday night's Emmy Awards gala in Los Angeles.

Game of Thrones was named Best Drama and cast member Peter Dinklage scored the prize for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama.

The Americans star Matthew Rhys was presented with the Best Actor in a Drama Emmy and Claire Foy from The Crown won for Best Actress in a Drama. Thandie Newton of Westworld picked up the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama.

Mrs. Maisel was named Best Comedy, and its co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein were voted Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Amy Sherman-Palladino took the prizes for Best Directing and Best Writing in a Comedy for her work behind the scenes of the show.

Barry co-stars Henry Winkler and Bill Hader were recognized as Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy respectively.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace was deemed Best Limited Series. Star Darren Criss and filmmaker Ryan Murphy went home with the trophies for Best Actor and Best Director of a Limited Series or Movie.

Godless standouts Jeff Daniels and Merritt Weaver received the prizes for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Regina King earned the honor for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Seven Seconds.

Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It aired live on NBC.