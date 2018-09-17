Emmys set to air on NBC Monday night

“The Waltons” stars Michael Learned (L) and Richard Thomas clutch their Emmy’s at the 25th annual Emmy Awards presentations on May 20, 1973. Learned won her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for playing Olivia Walton in "The Waltons" and Thomas won his for Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of John-Boy in the same series. The show was also voted the Outstanding Drama series of the year. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Tony Randall counts his fingers for the last three years "The Odd Couple" has won Emmy Awards. Randall won as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for ABC's "The Odd Couple" at the 27th Annual Emmy Awards on May 19, 1974 at the Hollywood Palladium.

Peter Falk (L) and Jessica Walter smile with their Emmy Awards on May 19, 1975. Falk won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "Columbo." Walter won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for her work in "Amy Prentiss."

Mary Tyler Moore won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Moore's weekly comedy series won five Emmys at the 28th Annual Television Academy awards held in Hollywood on May 17, 1976. Show regulars, from left to right, Ed Asner, Betty White, Moore and Ted Knight. All won their Emmys for their roles in the "Mary Tyler Moore Show" except Asner, who won his for his performance in "Rich man, Poor Man."

Daniel J. Travanti is all smiles after he received an Emmy Award as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Dramatic Series for his work on "Hill Street Blues" in Hollywood, Calif., on September 13, 1981.

Barbara Babcock holds up her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Dramatic Series for her work on "Hill Street Blues" on September 13, 1981 in Hollywood, Calif.

Ed Flanders accepts his Emmy Award for his role as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, for his work "St. Elsewhere," during the 35th Annual Emmy Awards presentation in Hollywood, Calif., on September 25, 1983.

Candice Bergen won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in "Murphy Brown" at the 44th Emmy Awards on August 30, 1992 in Pasadena Calif.

Kelsey Grammar (L) and David Hyde Pierce pose after being awarded Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, for their work in "Frasier" on September 13, 1998 at the 50th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Edie Falco poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "The Sopranos" backstage at the 51st annual Emmy Awards on September 12, 1999 in Los Angeles.

Dennis Franz won his fourth Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Detective Sipowitz in "NYPD Blue" on September 12, 1999 at the 51st annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

John Lithgow strikes a pose backstage after winning his third Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in "3rd Rock From the Sun" at the 51st annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 12,1999.

Helen Hunt poses with her Emmy backstage for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Mad About You" on September 12, 1999 at the 51st annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Allison Janney poses with the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "The West Wing," during the 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Sarah Jessica Parker poses backstage with the award she won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in HBO series "Sex and the City" during the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 19, 2004.

Felicity Huffman appears backstage with her Emmy award she won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Desperate Housewives" at the 57th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2005.

Kiefer Sutherland holds the awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on "24" and Best Drama Series Award at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006.

Mariska Hargitay holds her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus holds her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on "The New Adventures of Old Christine" at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006.

Tony Shalhoub holds his Emmy award for Outstanding Leading Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on "Monk" at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy awards in Los Angeles on August 27, 2006.

America Ferrera accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Ugly Betty" during the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 16, 2007.

Sally Field accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in "Brothers and Sisters" during the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 16, 2007.

Close holds her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in Drama Series for "Damages" backstage at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 21, 2008.

Bryan Cranston holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work on "Breaking Bad" at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 21, 2008.

Tina Fey (L) and Alec Baldwin appear backstage with Emmy Awards for their work on "30 Rock" at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 21, 2008. Baldwin won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and Fey won Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series.

Baldwin and Fey hold their awards at the 61st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2009. Baldwin won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and "30 Rock" won Outstanding Comedy Series.

Toni Collette delivers a speech after receiving her award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy for her work in "United States of Tara" during the 61st Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2009.

Edie Falco accepts her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work in "Nurse Jackie" during the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on August 29, 2010.

Jim Parsons holds his Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on "The Big Bang Theory" at the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles on August 29, 2010.

Kyra Sedgwick accepts her award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Closer" during the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 29, 2010.

Aaron Paul (L) and Bryan Cranston hold their Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor (Paul) and Lead Actor (Cranston) in a Drama Series for their work on "Breaking Bad" at the 62nd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 29, 2010.

Melissa McCarthy accepts her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Mike & Molly" during the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011.

Jim Parsons holds his award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in ''The Big Bang Theory'' at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011.

Kyle Chandler holds his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "Friday Night Lights" at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011.

Julianna Margulies accepts the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy for her role in "The Good Wife" during the 63rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2011.

Jon Cryer receives the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Two and a Half Men" onstage at the 64th Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles on September 23, 2012.

Louis-Dreyfus receives the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in HBO's "Veep" onstage at the 64th Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles on September 23, 2012.

Damian Lewis receives the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for her work in "Homeland" onstage at the 64th Primetime Emmys in Los Angeles on September 23, 2012.

Claire Danes holds the Emmy she won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Homeland" at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 23, 2012.

Parsons wins the Outstanding Lead Actor for a Comedy Series Emmy for his work on "The Big Bang Theory" at the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2013.

Danes holds the award she won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in "Homeland" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2013.

Jeff Daniels holds the award he won for Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his work in "The Newsroom" at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2013.

Louis-Dreyfus, flanked by Emmy winning Supporting Actor Tony Hale, wins the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy for her work in "Veep" at the 65th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22, 2013.

Bryan Cranston hold his Emmys at the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series for "Breaking Bad" in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014.

Parsons wins Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Big Bang Theory" at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014.

Julianna Margulies, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "The Good Wife," appears backstage at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014.

Louis-Dreyfus, winner of Outstanding Leading Actress in a Comedy Series for "Veep," holds her Emmy backstage at the Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on August 25, 2014.

Jeffrey Tambor accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Transparent" onstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015.

Louis-Dreyfus holds her Emmy awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Veep" and Outstanding Comedy Series for "Veep" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015.

Jon Hamm accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "Mad Men" onstage during the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015.

Viola Davis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "How to Get Away With Murder," holds her Emmy at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 20, 2015.

Louis-Dreyfus appears backstage with her awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Veep," during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016.

Tambor (L) accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for "Transparent" from TV personality James Corden onstage during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016.

Rami Malek accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "Mr. Robot" onstage during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016.

Tatiana Maslany appears backstage with her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Orphan Black" during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 18, 2016.

Louis-Dreyfus, winner of the awards for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Veep," appears backstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017.

Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in "Atlanta" onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017.

Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "This is Us" onstage during the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 17, 2017.