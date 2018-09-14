Will and Grace deal with parents' marriage in Season 10 clip

Debra Messing (C) is joined by Eric McCormack (L) and Megan Mullally (R) during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,620th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

"Will & Grace" stars (L-R) Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes. The group stars in a new clip from Season 10 of the comedy. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) can't come to terms with their parents' wedding in a new clip from Season 10 of Will & Grace.

The teaser, released Friday on Twitter, features Will and Grace being made fun of by their friends Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes) after witnessing Will's mother, Marilyn (Blythe Danner), tie the knot with Grace's father, Martin (Robert Klein).

"Who doesn't love a wedding," Jack says while laughing. "The look on Will and Grace's face when his mother and her father said 'I do' was priceless," added Karen before Will and Grace are seen staring blankly in shock.

The clip takes place following the Season 9 finale where Martin proposed to Marilyn.

Will & Grace Season 10, set to premiere on Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, will feature a number of guest stars including Matt Boomer, Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, Minnie Driver reprising her role as Karen's enemy Lorraine, Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack.

Friends alum David Schwimmer will also be featured in a recurring guest role as a new love interest for Grace.