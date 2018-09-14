Viola Davis returns in 'How to Get Away With Murder' Season 5 teaser

Viola Davis arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Viola Davis stars in a teaser trailer for "How to Get Away With Murder" Season 5.

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Viola Davis is back in the classroom in a new teaser trailer for Season 5 of ABC's How to Get Away with Murder.

The clip, released Thursday, features Davis as Professor Annalise Keating returning to teach for the first time following the events of Season 4.

"Despite what you think, this is not a class at all," Davis says to her new classmates. "This is a sacrifice. Brutal. Mean. Depressing. But that's what it costs to change the world. So who wants in?"

The teaser also hints at a wedding between Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Conrad (Jack Falahee), and Frank (Charlie Weber) having to deliver some bad news.

How to Get Away with Murder Season 5 will premiere on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.