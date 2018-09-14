Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have announced that they are expecting their third child together.

Lowell confirmed her pregnancy while speaking with Us Weekly Thursday after she and Baltierra hinted at a big announcement on Instagram.

"The big news is that we are expecting our rainbow baby. This baby is our rainbow after the storm. I'm super excited," Lowell said. "It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness."

"We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected," the reality star continued.

On Instagram, the married couple each posted a photo of Lowell placing her hand on her stomach while wearing a red dress. "So excited to finally reveal our big news," they both said in the caption.

The pair, who celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in August, are parents to 9-year-old daughter Carly, whom they placed for adoption as an infant, and 3-year-old daughter NovaLee. Lowell previously sought treatment in January following a miscarriage.

Lowell, in May, also made headlines when she denied that her and Baltierra were getting a divorce. "Couples go through ups and downs. That's normal life," she said at the time. "We are a solid couple that will work through anything life throws at us."