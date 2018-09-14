Aaron Paul (L) and Lauren Paul attend the premiere of "Triple 9" on February 16, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aaron Paul is set to star in the third season of "Westworld." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul has been cast in the upcoming third season of HBO sci-fi series, Westworld.

Paul's role on the drama is being kept under wraps with Deadline noting that the actor will be a series regular.

"I feel like I'm in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream? #Westworld," Paul said on Twitter in reference to Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores character.

Westworld, which explores artificial consciousness, was renewed for a third season in May. Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden also star as part of the ensemble cast.

Paul, a three-time Emmy winner, is best known for portraying Jesse Pinkman on AMC's Breaking Bad. He also starred on Hulu series The Path which was canceled after three seasons in April. He will be seen on Apple's upcoming drama, Are You Sleeping?