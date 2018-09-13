Nickelodeon announces new 'Blue's Clues' host, Josh Dela Cruz

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has announced the new host for its upcoming revival of Blue's Clues, television newcomer Josh Dela Cruz.

The network made the announcement Thursday on Facebook alongside a video of Cruz introducing himself and explaining how he became the host of the new series, titled Blue's Clues & You.

Dela Cruz, who has worked on Broadway and has made appearances on CBS' Bull and ABC's Time After Time, was selected following an auditioning process that was supervised by original host Steve Burns.

"I had the great honor of being a part of the search for the new host, and I give Josh two thumbs up! He can definitely fill my shoes, and the rugby shirt," Burns said in a statement.

Blue's Clues & You has received a 20-episode order and will once again feature animated puppy Blue as she helps audiences and host Dela Cruz solve educational puzzles. Production is set to begin in September in Toronto.

Dela Cruz, in the announcement video, teased changes coming to the series' signature item, the handy dandy notebook.

The original Blue's Clues was first launched in 1996 and ran for six seasons.