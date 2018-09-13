Cast member Dallas Roberts attends the premiere of the film "The Grey" in Los Angeles on January 11, 2012. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed its controversial comedy, Insatiable, for a second season to air in 2019.

Even before the show debuted last month, it was widely criticized for alleged "fat-shaming."

The show stars Debby Ryan as Patty, an overweight teen whose life changes after she sheds pounds because her jaw was wired shut due to an injury. She weaponizes the newfound popularity she receives because of her looks and seeks revenge against those who were cruel to her.

"I think we hear and see and acknowledge some of the backlash," Ryan said at the show's premiere. "I think for us, I know that the show that I signed on for -- and I'm very proud of what we've done -- and it makes me really happy that people are seeing it."

"I'm completely aware that it's not a show for everybody, but we're really proud of what we did," co-star Alyssa Milano added. "And I think that people, at the very least, it will be a conversation starter."

Christopher Gorham, another cast member, told UPI, "Really, the show more than anything, revels in bully shaming. We deal with body image issues in the show and we deal with it because [show creator] Lauren Gussis has had body image issues and dealt with them in her life. Almost -- if not every -- issue we deal with in the show is something that she dealt with in her personal life and she is certainly not going to shame herself."

The ensemble also includes Dallas Roberts, Sarah Colonna, Erinn Westbrook, Kimmy Shields, Michael Provost and Irene Choi.