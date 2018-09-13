John Legend named coach for Season 16 of 'The Voice'

Recording artist Blake Shelton appears backstage with his Top Country Artist award, during the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 21, 2017. This year’s show will air live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Singer and songwriter Adam Levine holds a replica plaque during a ceremony honoring him with the 2,061st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on February 10, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Clarkson performs in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night at the 2018 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City on August 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Singer John Legend attended the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. Legend is to be one of the coaches on "The Voice" next spring. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Music superstar John Legend has signed on as a coach for Season 16 of the singing competition series The Voice, NBC announced Thursday.

He will join Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton as mentors. Carson Daly will be back as host.

"So excited!" Legend tweeted.

The entertainer cemented his EGOT status last weekend after he won an Emmy as a producer for the network's concert event Jesus Christ Superstar, in which he also sang and acted.

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for his original song "Glory" (co-written by Common) from the movie "Selma;" and a Tony Award in 2017 as producer of August Wilson's Jitney, which won for Best Revival of a Play. He also has 10 Grammy Awards for his recording efforts.

"John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure," Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement. "His multi-dimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite Season 16."

Season 15 of The Voice kicks off Sept. 24. The coaches are Clarkson, Levine, Shelton and Jennifer Hudson.