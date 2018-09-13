Kiernan Shipka stars in the first teaser for "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming supernatural series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina starring Kiernan Shipka in the title role.

The clip, released Thursday, features Sabrina blowing out the candles on a cake following a creepy rendition of "Happy Birthday."

The teaser also contains a number of gothic images that hint at the various mystical creatures and witchcraft that will be on display when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives on Oct. 26.

The series, based on the Archie comics horror series of the same name, offers a darker take on the character who was first portrayed by Melissa Joan Hart in ABC's more lighthearted Sabrina the Teenage Witch which ran from 1996 to 2003.

Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Tati Gabrielle, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo and Bronson Pinchot are also set to star.

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina tells the story of Sabrina Spellman (Shipka), a half-witch half-mortal teenage girl. She's been waiting her whole life for her 16th birthday, but something wicked this way comes, forcing her to choose between the path of light and the path of night," reads the synopsis.

Shipka posted on Instagram Wednesday a poster for Chilling Adventures that also features Sabrina celebrating her birthday while a horned creature stands behind her.