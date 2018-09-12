Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens has landed a guest-starring role on an upcoming episode of NCIS: New Orleans after a photo of the actor working at a Trader Joe's went viral.

Owens is set to appear on the sixth episode of NCIS: New Orleans' upcoming fifth season which kicks off on Sept. 25.

Owens will be featured as Commander Adams, a friend of Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula), noted The Hollywood Reporter. Pride will be seen in the episode visiting Adams for medical and spiritual advice.

"For Commander Adams, we needed someone with compassion, competence and heart. That's Geoffrey in a nutshell -- an accomplished actor who seemed like the perfect fit to add to our extended repertory company," NCIS: New Orleans executive producer Christopher Silber said in a statement. "We're lucky to have him on the show."

The role comes after Tyler Perry gave Owens a recurring role on OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots.

Owens, who portrayed Elvin Tibideaux on The Cosby Show, made headlines after he was photographed working at a Trader Joe's grocery store in New Jersey. The photo gained national attention with many on social media showing support for Owens as he worked at the store in-between acting roles.

"There's no job better than another...every job is worthwhile..." Owens said previously on Good Morning America about working at Trader Joe's despite being an actor.