'Bachelor in Paradise' finale features two engagements

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- ABC's Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 came to an end Tuesday with the finale featuring two couples getting engaged.

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson became engaged along with Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper. Randone and Kimball both hail from The Bachelorette Season 14 featuring Becca Kufrin with Nielson and Cooper are from The Bachelor Season 22 featuring Arie Luyendyk.

"Just you and me now babe. Love you. Thank you @BacheloretteABC @BachParadise for a 2nd chance #BachelorInParadise," Randone said on Twitter alongside a photo of himself embracing and kissing Nielson.

Just you and me now babe. Love you ❤️❤️❤️. Thank you @BacheloretteABC @BachParadise for a 2nd chance #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/EJRDXaMqSD — Chris Randone (@ChrisRandone) September 12, 2018

"I've been praying for someone like you. I feel like God sent you to me. #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation," Cooper said on Instagram alongside a photo of herself posing with Kimball.

Kimball and Cooper's relationship has hit a rough patch, however, following allegations that Cooper has had an affair. A report that appeared on Reality Steve Tuesday includes graphic text messages that Cooper shared with an unidentified man. Cooper is also alleged to have said that her relationship with Kimball is fake.

"It felt like a body drop," Kimball said to People magazine when asked about the story. "I got taken down. I'm weak in the knees and I feel like I have rocks in my stomach."

Cooper, who also spoke with People magazine, denies the allegations. "I am aware of the allegations being made against me and they are simply untrue. I am choosing to focus on my relationship right now. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time," she said.

The finale also featured one breakup with Kamil Nicalek deciding to end things with Annaliese Puccini during the Bachelor in Paradise after-show reunion. The pair had originally decided to keep dating while being filmed on Paradise. Nicalek is from The Bachelorette Season 14 with Puccini from The Bachelor Season 22.

Also on after-show, two couples who broke up on the finale got back together -- Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt and Kendall Long and Joe Amabile.

Amabile, also known as "Grocery Store Joe," was announced as a competitor on the next season of Dancing with the Stars.