Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton was arrested early Monday morning on a domestic battery charge.

Entertainment Tonight reported Tuesday the 28-year-old television personality was taken into custody following an alleged incident with boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in Las Vegas.

Stanton and Jacobs were staying at the Wynn hotel and casino for a friend's bachelorette party. Las Vegas Metro Police said police officers were called to the couple's hotel room at 3:15 a.m. Monday.

"A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it is alleged that Stanton battered her boyfriend," police said.

"Hotel security was notified and police were called. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that there was probable cause to arrest Stanton on one count of battery domestic violence. She was transported to CCDC and booked accordingly."

Stanton issued an apology through her rep Tuesday, saying she gave Jacobs a "playful shove" after hotel security were called to their room on a noise complaint.

"Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department," the rep said, according to People. "Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance."

"When hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious," the rep explained. "Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to police, who in turn did their job."

TMZ said Stanton was released Monday.

Stanton competed for Ben Higgins' affections on The Bachelor Season 20 and later appeared in Seasons 3 and 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. She was first linked to Jacobs in May.