'She-Ra' returns in first teaser for new animated series

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Classic cartoon heroine She-Ra is back in the first teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming animated series, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power.

The clip, released on Twitter Monday, reimagines Adora, voiced by Aimee Carrero, obtaining the magical sword that allows her to transform into She-Ra.

"For the honor of Greyskull!" Adora says as she completes the transformation.

Based on 1985 cartoon She-Ra: Princess of Power, Netflix's version from Noelle Stevenson will feature multiple princesses assisting She-Ra as she battles the Evil Horde.

The voice cast also includes Karen Fukuhara, Marcus Scribner, AJ Michalka, Reshma Shetty, Lorraine Toussaint, Keston John, Lauren Ash, Christine Woods, Genesis Rodriguez, Jordan Fisher, Vella Lovell, Merit Leighton, Sandra Oh and Krystal Joy Brown.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 16.