Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Disney star Milo Manheim is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Good Morning America announced Tuesday the 17-year-old actor will partner with Witney Carson in Season 27 of the ABC reality competition.

"When I first walked in I thought having a little bit of dance experience would help me," Manheim said. "I have a little rhythm but once we started getting going, it was nothing like I ever imagined. It's so much more difficult than I thought it would be."

"I'll feel like I'm doing a good job and look back at the video and I just look terrible," he added.

Carson has appeared as a pro in Seasons 18 through 26, and won Season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro. She voiced her confidence in Manheim's potential.

"I feel like Milo has a lot of potential and I'm really excited," the dancer said. "He's got the personality, he's got some rhythm so that's all we really need."

Manheim will be the youngest competitor in the season. He confirmed news of his casting in a tweet Tuesday.

"i'm on dancing with the stars so that's cool," the star wrote.

Manheim joins The Facts of Life alum Nancy McKeon, who will partner with Val Chmerkovskiy. The remaining Season 27 contestants will be announced Wednesday on GMA.