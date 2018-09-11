Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Bristol Palin says Dakota Meyer's struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder was "hard" on their marriage.

The 27-year-old television personality discussed the challenge in a new promo for Teen Mom OG on Monday, more than a month after she confirmed her divorce from the Marines veteran.

"My husband Dakota has been struggling with PTSD and it's been hard on our marriage," Palin says in the clip.

"We don't know how to co-exist together," she adds. "I don't want to raise my kids to think that this is what a marriage looks like, you know?"

Palin is parent to two daughters, 2-year-old Sailor and 16-month-old Atlee, with Meyer and to 9-year-old son Tripp with Levi Johnston. She was 18 years old when she gave birth to Tripp.

"If my life resonates with somebody else, then I think God gave me the platform to do that," the star says in the promo.

Palin and Meyer split in January after less than two years of marriage. The pair fueled reconciliation rumors before Palin confirmed in August she was "freshly divorced."

Palin is the daughter of former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. She joins Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Cheyenne Floyd on Teen Mom OG, which will return Oct. 1 on MTV.