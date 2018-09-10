Left to right, John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh with Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 8. The cast of "Fuller House" were presenters at the event. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

The cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye," left to right, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 9. The series won two awards. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

RuPaul (L) and Michelle Visage attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on September 9. "RuPaul's Drag Race" took home multiple awards. Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race, Rick and Morty and Game of Thrones were big winners at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys which took place over two days on Saturday and Sunday.

The event, which happens annually before the main Emmy Awards ceremony, highlights technical achievements and honors reality and animated programs, among others.

RuPaul's Drag Race took home multiple awards including Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Non-fiction or Reality Programming; Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Hit Adult Swim series Rick and Morty, meanwhile, took home its first Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program over Bob's Burgers, The Simpsons, South Park and Baymax Returns.

Game of Thrones won Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special, Outstanding Music Composition for a Series, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series, Outstanding Special Visual Effects and Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie.

Other winners included Netflix's Queer Eye for Outstanding Structured Reality Program and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown for Outstanding Writing for a Non-Fiction Program, The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special for Outstanding Children's Program and Carpool Karaoke: The Series for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, among others.

John Legend made history on Sunday at the event when he earned EGOT status after winning an Emmy for his work as a producer on NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

The cast of Fuller House, Bryan Cranston, James Corden, Jane Lynch, Lisa Kudrow, Molly Shannon, Padma Lakshmi, RuPaul and the cast of Queer Eye presented awards.

The 70th Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be broadcasted on Sept. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on FXX. The main Emmy Awards ceremony takes place on Sept. 17.