'Outlander' Season 4 trailer: Claire, Jamie settle in colonial America

Sam Heughan stars in the Season 4 trailer for "Outlander." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Caitriona Balfe stars as Claire Fraser in the Season 4 trailer for "Outlander." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) attempt to settle down in colonial America in the new Season 4 trailer of Starz series Outlander.

The clip, released Monday, features Claire, a doctor from the 20th century and Jamie, a highlander from the 18th century, attempting to make a new home for themselves in the back country of North Carolina as the American Revolution approaches.

As the couple speak out against slavery and deal with the British ruling class, they have a chance encounter with notorious pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet.

"Do you know what lies beyond those trees? This is just the start of what America will become. People come here in the thousands, all hoping to live the American dream," Claire says.

Claire and Jamie's daughter Brianna Randall (Sophie Skelton), meanwhile in the 20th century, appears to find proof that her parents reunited in the 18th century.

Outlander Season 4, based on the fourth book titled Drums of Autumn in Diana Gabaldon's time-traveling series, is set to premiere on Starz on Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

Starz renewed Outlander in May for Season 5 and 6.