A post shared by dieterschmitz (@dieterschmitz) on Aug 26, 2018 at 1:14pm PDT

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Laguna Beach alum Dieter Schmitz is a first-time dad.

The 32-year-old television personality took to Instagram Sunday after welcoming a baby boy, Nico Josef, with wife Isabell Hiebl.

Schmitz shared a photo of Hiebl holding Nico in a hospital bed. He said in the caption his son was born Saturday morning.

"Isabell and I welcomed our baby boy, Nico Josef Schmitz, on 9/8/2018 at 9:10 AM! May you make the world a better place and have a tremendously healthy and fulfilling life. We love you so much!" the star wrote.

Schmitz and Hiebl had announced in March they were expecting.

"Some exciting news from the Schmitz's!!! Our family is growing!!!" Schmitz wrote at the time.

Schmitz and Hiebl celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in August. The couple marked the occasion by dedicating sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

"Time sure does fly. Happy 2 year Anniversary @isathebell! Was such an amazing day. I love you so much!" Schmitz wrote.

"Happy 2 year my love!" Hiebl added. "So excited for our little nugget to arrive and our adventures ahead. Love you so much @dieterschmitz!!"

Schmitz appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Laguna Beach, which starred Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti. The MTV series had a three-season run from 2004 to 2006.