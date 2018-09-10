Left to right, "Fuller House" stars Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure appear backstage during the 43rd annual People's Choice Awards on January 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The cast of Netflix's Fuller House including Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber have celebrated the end of production on Season 4 on Instagram.

"That's a wrap!! Season 4 is complete!! Wow, what a ride with these ladies. I work with my best friends every day. I love you @jodiesweetin and @andreabarber SO SO SO much. Words aren't enough," Cameron-Bure said Sunday alongside a selfie with Sweetin and Barber.

"Fans and followers, we will let you know of our season premier date soon!!! Probably in December, follow @fullerhouse for updates. It's up to you to watch only on @netflix for us to get a season 5!!!!" she continued about when Season 4 could premiere on Netflix.

Sweetin also posted a similar selfie of herself with Cameron-Bure and Barber. "Well... that's a wrap on #season4 of #fullerhouse !! I can't believe we're already finished! I'm going to miss seeing my two fellow she-wolves every day! @andreabarber @candacecbure I love you both SO much!," the actress said.

"And a huge thank you to ALL of our cast and crew!! We could not do what we do without them! #fullerhousefamily #thisiswhat31yearsoffriendshiplookslike," she continued.

Barber, meanwhile, uploaded a photo with more co-stars posing together inside the Tanner household. "That's a wrap on Season 4 of #FullerHouse! "Thank you to the best cast, best crew, and best FANS in the world!" she said.

Cameron-Bure, Sweetin and Barber co-starred together on ABC's Full House which ran for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995. Netflix's Fuller House is a sequel series featuring the stars reprising their roles as D.J. Tanner, Stephanie Tanner and Kimmy Gibbler. Original Full House stars John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget also make appearances.