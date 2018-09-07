"High School Musical" stars Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron, Ashley Tisdale Corbin Bleu (L-R) will be replaced by a new cast in Disney's "High School Musical" series. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- High School Musical fans will meet all-new characters in the forthcoming TV series.

Disney shared a title and character details for the show Thursday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The new TV series will be titled High School Musical: The Musical. The show will follow a group of students at East High School as they stage a performance of High School Musical.

Characters include Ricky, a "snarky sweetheart" who plans to win back his girlfriend, Nini, by auditioning to star with her in the school musical. Nini's new love interest, "ambitious entrepre-nerd" E.J., and his "brash and gutsy" cousin Ashlyn also try out.

Other roles include Ricky's "lifelong wingman," Big Red, ambitious understudy Gina, Beyoncé-loving choreographer Vikram and "high-energy" new drama teacher Miss Jenn. Disney has reportedly begun casting for the show.

High School Musical: The Musical is inspired by Disney Channel's popular High School Musical movies, which starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Ashley Tisdale. Tim Federle and Oliver Goldstick are executive producing the series.

The Hollywood Reporter said the new TV show will be shot as a docu-style series. Each episode will feature a new version of a High School Musical song and an original song.

High School Musical: The Musical will air on Disney's subscription service. The unnamed service is expected to launch in 2019.