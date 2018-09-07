Crystal Reed arrives for the premiere of "The Lone Ranger" on June 22, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Former Gotham star Crystal Reed has been cast as Abby Arcane in DC's upcoming drama series Swamp Thing that is set to debut on streaming service DC Universe.

DC announced Reed's casting on Twitter Thursday alongside comic book art of Abby being held by Swamp Thing. "Love is calling Abby Arcane to the swamp. Welcome @CrystalmReed to the #DCUniverse," the company said.

Abby, a doctor known for her strong sense of empathy, has been featured in the comics as the wife and partner of Swamp Thing. Reed will be seen on the show dealing with a life-threatening epidemic in her hometown when she comes into contact with scientist Alec Holland. Together the pair will enter into a world of horror and the supernatural.

Swamp Thing, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, hails from executive producers James Wan, Mark Verheiden, Gary Dauberman and Michael Clear, the team behind horror films The Conjuring, It and Annabelle. Wan is also the director on Aquaman starring Jason Momoa which hits theaters on Dec. 14.

Swamp Thing is the third liv-action series set to appear on DC Universe behind Titans and Doom Patrol. The service launches on Sept. 15 with Titans arriving on Oct. 12. No release date has been set for Swamp Thing or Doom Patrol.

Reed previously starred as Sofia Falcone on Gotham during Season 4.