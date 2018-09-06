Michael Pena arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "12 Strong" on January 16. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Diego Luna stars alongside Michael Pena in the new trailer for Narcos: Mexico. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming revamped season of Narcos titled Narcos: Mexico that is set to debut on Nov. 16.

The clip, released on Twitter Thursday, features new series stars Diego Luna as the leader of the Guadalajara cartel Felix Gallardo and Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena who is determined to take him down.

The teaser also highlights Narcos: Mexico's 1980s time period and Mexico setting after the drama was previously set in Columbia.

"What I'm doing here. I'm building an empire," Luna says.

Narcos: Mexico, from showrunner and executive producer Eric Newman, will explore the origins of the modern drug war. The real-life Guadalajara Cartel was one of the biggest narcos in the history of Mexico and the founder of the modern Mexican drug trade.