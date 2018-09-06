Jimmy Kimmel (L) and his wife Molly McNearney attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2017. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

New "Bachelor" Colton Underwood (L) with Aly Raisman. Underwood was given a sex lesson by Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Newly selected Bachelor and virgin Colton Underwood received a lesson on sex from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday as prepares to appear on the dating series.

"I wanted to help Colton. He's never done it and I have, a lot, I'm really good at it, actually," Kimmel said as he sat down with Underwood to discuss the birds and the bees.

Kimmel's lesson involved the late night host describing what happens during sex using diagrams that showcased a penis and a vagina.

Underwood, who will be looking for love on the upcoming 23rd season of The Bachelor, explained to Kimmel that he is not waiting for marriage to lose his virginity.

"I'm just waiting for the right person, the right heart, and I put a lot of value in it," he said.

Kimmel ended the segment by warning Underwood about The Bachelor's fantasy suite where he might be tempted to have sex.