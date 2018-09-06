'House of Cards': Claire visits Frank's grave in new teaser

Robin Wright (L) and Dylan Penn arrive for the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Robin Wright addresses Kevin Spacey's character in a new teaser for "House of Cards" Season 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Robin Wright's Claire Underwood visits the grave of her husband Frank Underwood in a new teaser for Netflix's upcoming sixth and final season of House of Cards.

The clip, released on Twitter, confirms that Frank Underwood, formerly portrayed by Kevin Spacey, will be killed off on the drama after the actor was written out of the show after facing a number of sexual misconduct allegations.

"When they bury me, it won't be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects they'll have to wait in line," Wright says in the teaser while looking at the camera.

House of Cards Season 6 is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 2. The eight-episode final season will feature series newcomers Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as siblings Annette and Bill Shepard who use their power to influence politicians behind-the-scenes.

Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Patricia Clarkson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, Boris McGiver and Cody Fern are also set to star.