Arie Luyendyk, Jr. (R) and Lauren Burnham took to social media to show off their save the date cards. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Arie Luyendyk, Jr., and Lauren Burnham are giving fans a glimpse of their wedding invitations.

The 36-year-old Bachelor Season 22 star and Burnham took to social media Wednesday to show off their save the date cards.

Luyendyk shared a photo of the invitation on Instagram. The card features a photo of Luyendyk and Burnham, along with the date and location of their wedding.

"Sending these out this week! January can't come soon enough," Luyendyk captioned the post.

Burnham marveled over the save the dates in a video on Instagram Stories.

"Our wedding invitations are here!" she said. "They are so beautiful. They did a great job. They even printed the labels on there for us."

Luyendyk and Burnham will tie the knot Jan. 12 at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii. The couple gushed about their upcoming nuptials in an interview with The View in May.

"It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty," Luyendyk said of the venue. "It's a private wedding, so not on TV."

"I think if we were able to get married tomorrow, we would," Burnham added. "We're just really happy with each other and we vibe well together. We're best friends, so we're just ready for that next step."

Luyendyk and Burnham got engaged during The Bachelor After the Final Rose special in March after Luyendyk ended his engagement to Becca Kufrin on the Season 22 finale. Kufrin subsequently got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen during The Bachelorette Season 14.