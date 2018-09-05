Netflix picks up Kiefer Sutherland's 'Designated Survivor' for Season 3

Maggie Q arrives at the premiere of "Allegiant" on March 14, 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kal Penn arrives on the red carpet at the launch of The Players' Tribune at Canoe Studios in New York City on February 14, 2015. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Kiefer Sutherland is to return for a third season of "Designated Survivor." File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Wednesday that it ordered a third season of the political drama Designated Survivor.

"Netflix has picked up #DesignatedSurvivor for a 10-episode third season that will launch in 2019 and revolve around President Kirkman campaigning for re-election," the streaming service tweeted.

Kiefer Sutherland plays Kirkman, the fictional secretary of housing and urban development who became president of the United States when a terrorist attacked Washington, D.C., during the State of the Union address, killing everyone ahead of him in the line of succession.

ABC announced in May it wasn't bringing the show back for a third season. Season 2 co-starred Kal Penn, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, Maggie Q, Kim Raver, Michael J. Fox and Breckin Meyer.

"I am so excited that we can finally talk about this! Season 3 baby! Thank you to all the fans. We love you guys," Penn tweeted after the renewal news broke.

"My mom is gonna be so relieved that I have a job for another few months," Penn added.