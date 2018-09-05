New "Doctor Who" star Jodie Whittaker. The sci-fi series is set to return in October. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The BBC announced that Season 11 of Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker in the lead role will premiere on Oct. 7.

The network made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter alongside a short teaser clip that featured a spinning logo for the sci-fi series.

"It's About Time... #DoctorWho. Release date varies by country. Check local listings," BBC said.

Whittaker will be the first female incarnation of Doctor Who as she replaces Peter Capaldi, who portrayed the 12th version of the titular Time Lord.

Season 11, in addition to Whittaker, also has a a new showrunner in Chris Chibnall who is stepping in for Peter Moffat. Whittaker will be joined by new companions portrayed by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

A teaser trailer released in July during the San Diego Comic-Con featured Whittaker speaking with her new friends. "New faces. New worlds. New times. So, if I asked really, really nicely, would you be my new best friends? Right? This is going to be fun," she says in the clip.