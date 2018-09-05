'DWTS': Val Chmerkovskiy to partner with Nancy McKeon in Season 27

Val Chmerkovskiy will pair with "The Facts of Life" alum Nancy McKeon. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy will partner with Nancy McKeon in Season 27.

The 32-year-old professional dancer and 52-year-old actress announced the news on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America.

"We have to say thank you to Ginger for loaning me her amazing partner," McKeon said, referencing GMA meteorologist Ginger Zee, who was paired with Chmerkovskiy in Season 22.

"He is awesome," she added of Chmerkovskiy. "He is the most amazing partner. More patience than anybody I know, and I'm so lucky."

McKeon is known for playing Jo Polniaczek on The Facts of Life, which had a nine-season run on NBC from 1979 to 1988. Chmerkovskiy was born in 1986.

"He never watched it! Urkel was his man," McKeon said, referencing the ABC/CBS sitcom Family Matters, which broadcast from 1989 to 1998.

Dancing with the Stars confirmed the news on its official Twitter account.

"Our first duo has been revealed! @iamValC's new partner is Nancy McKeon! #DWTS," the show wrote.

Chmerkovskiy's fiancée, Jenna Johnson, will also serve as a pro in Season 27, along with Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko and other favorites. The new season will premiere Sept. 24.