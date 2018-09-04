Colton Underwood announced as the next 'Bachelor'

Colton Underwood (L) and Aly Raisman arrive on the red carpet at the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony on December 12, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Colton Underwood (L) with Aly Raisman. Underwood will be the next "Bachelor." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Former football player and Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood was announced as the next Bachelor Tuesday.

The announcement was made on Good Morning America with Underwood stating that he was hoping to end The Bachelor Season 23 engaged.

Underwood, 26, previously competed for Becca Kufrin's heart on The Bachelorette Season 14 where he made it to the final four and was recently seen on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise where he was linked to Tia Booth. The reality star confirmed on GMA that Booth will not be a contestant on The Bachelor and that he remains friends with her.

*SPOILER ALERT* The moment we've been waiting for...

Meet your new Bachelor! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/hLzXiOqDE3 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 4, 2018

Also on GMA, Underwood received advice from Bachelor in Paradise couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert and Bachelorette, Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise's Nick Viall.

"Look for someone that fits into your life, pre-show," Tolbert said. "It's one thing to fall in love with someone with all the cameras and excitement but if you can find that person that you can actually do every day, normal life with, that's what will last in the long term."

Underwood left an impression on The Bachelorette when he told Kufrin that he is a virgin who is waiting to have sex until he finds someone that he loves.

The Bachelor Season 22 ended in March with a twist when Arie Luyendyk Jr. became engaged to Kufrin before ending things to reconnect with runner-up Lauren Burnham.