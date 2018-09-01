'Downton Abbey' alum Allen Leech to star in BBC's 'Doing Money'

Actor Allen Leech attends the 26th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival awards gala at Palm Springs Convention Center in Palm Springs, California on January 3, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Allen Leech is to star in Doing Money, a BBC drama about slavery in contemporary Britain.

The fact-based movie was written by Gwyneth Hughes. Director Lynsey Miller will film it in and around Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Romanian actress Anca Dumitra plays a woman who is kidnapped from a London street and taken to Ireland where she is forced to work as a sex slave in "pop up" brothels, a press release said.

Leech plays police investigator Dougie Grant. The ensemble also includes Tom Glynn-Carney, Dragos Bucur, Alec Secareanu, Cosmina Stratan, Voica Oltean, Alina Serban, Turlough Convery, Karen Hassan and Jonathan Harden.

"Ana is a truly remarkable person, someone who has survived endless abuse with courage and determination, a real-life hero. I have been deeply moved by her story and it's an honor to play her in Doing Money. This is a story that needs to be seen," Dumitra said in a statement.

"I'm delighted to be part of telling this moving and important true story. Doing Money, Ana's experience, shines a light on the shocking truth of human trafficking and slavery in Britain. DI Dougie Grant was one of the key officers at the center of the original investigation. It's a real privilege to play him," Leech added.

Miller celebrated the announcement of the casting on Twitter Friday.

"Lucked out with this bunch of beauties Props to @CarlaStronge & @DomnicaCircium for smashing it out the park #DoingMoney," she thanked her casting directors.