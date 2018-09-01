'Downton Abbey' alum Allen Leech to star in BBC's 'Doing Money'

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Downton Abbey and Bohemian Rhapsody actor Allen Leech is to star in Doing Money, a BBC drama about slavery in contemporary Britain.
The fact-based movie was written by Gwyneth Hughes. Director Lynsey Miller will film it in and around Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Romanian actress Anca Dumitra plays a woman who is kidnapped from a London street and taken to Ireland where she is forced to work as a sex slave in "pop up" brothels, a press release said.
Leech plays police investigator Dougie Grant. The ensemble also includes Tom Glynn-Carney, Dragos Bucur, Alec Secareanu, Cosmina Stratan, Voica Oltean, Alina Serban, Turlough Convery, Karen Hassan and Jonathan Harden.
"Ana is a truly remarkable person, someone who has survived endless abuse with courage and determination, a real-life hero. I have been deeply moved by her story and it's an honor to play her in Doing Money. This is a story that needs to be seen," Dumitra said in a statement.
"I'm delighted to be part of telling this moving and important true story. Doing Money, Ana's experience, shines a light on the shocking truth of human trafficking and slavery in Britain. DI Dougie Grant was one of the key officers at the center of the original investigation. It's a real privilege to play him," Leech added.
Miller celebrated the announcement of the casting on Twitter Friday.
"Lucked out with this bunch of beauties Props to @CarlaStronge & @DomnicaCircium for smashing it out the park #DoingMoney," she thanked her casting directors.
Lucked out with this bunch of beauties 💛 Props to @CarlaStronge & @DomnicaCircium for smashing it out the park #DoingMoney https://t.co/t24ojn9Sdx— Lynsey Miller (@lynseymiller8) August 31, 2018