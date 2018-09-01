Blake Jenner to co-star in Netflix's 'What/If'

Actress Jane Levy, a cast member in "Fun Size," attends the film's premiere in Los Angeles on October 25, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Renee Zellweger attends the premiere of "Same Kind of Different as Me" in Los Angeles on October 12, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Blake Jenner is to co-star in Netflix's "What/If" social thriller. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Blake Jenner from Glee and The Edge of Seventeen has landed a role in Netflix's anthology series What/If.

He joins previously announced cast members Renée Zellweger and Jane Levy in the social thriller.

"What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life," a press release from the streaming service said.

Mike Kelley -- whose credits include Revenge and Swingtown -- is the writer/showrunner for What/If. Forrest Gump and Back to the Future filmmaker Robert Zemeckis is an executive producer.