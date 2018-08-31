'Star Trek' to be honored at Creative Arts Emmys

Leonard Nimoy arrives for the "Star Trek Into Darkness" premiere in Los Angeles on May 14, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

William Shatner's classic TV series "Star Trek" is to be honored at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony next month. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The classic space saga Star Trek will be honored at next month's Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

"Excited to announce that this year's recipient of the 2018 Governors Award is @StarTrek! The award will be presented at the Creative Arts Emmys which will air on September 15 at 8pm ET/PT on @fxxnetwork! #EmmyArts #Emmys," the Television Academy announced Thursday.

The Star Trek franchise began in 1966 with the original television series starring William Shatner, Nichelle Nichols and Leonard Nimoy, who died in 2015. It was followed by the companion shows Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Enterprise, Star Trek: Voyager, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Next Generation, as well as numerous big-screen adventures.

"Star Trek is the first television program I can remember watching as a child, and has always been ahead of its time," Governors Award Committee chair Mark Spatny said in a statement. "Not only have all the franchises promoted inclusiveness and acceptance of all people, and inspired creative thought about space exploration and our future, but the technical innovations sparked by the franchise are incredibly significant to the evolution of television production, and also to the communication and computer tools we use in our daily life. We are honored to present this award to a franchise that has made such a lasting contribution to both television and our society."