Imelda Staunton, Stephen Campbell Moore to co-star in 'Downton Abbey' movie

From left, actors Phyllis Logan, Tom Cullen, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera, Joanne Froggatt, Raquel Cassidy, Kevin Doyle, Julian Ovenden, Allen Leech and Jeremy Swift, winners of Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Downton Abbey," attend the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

British actress Imelda Staunton is to appear in the upcoming "Downton Abbey" movie. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Imelda Staunton, Stephen Campbell Moore, Simon Jones, David Haig and Tuppence Middleton have been added to the ensemble of the Downton Abbey movie, the film's production companies said.

Variety.com reported Kate Phillips and Geraldine James will also appear in the film follow-up to the early 20th century-set, British costume drama, which wrapped in 2015 after six seasons.

Abbey icons Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Joanne Froggatt, Jim Carter, Allen Leech and Hugh Bonneville have all signed on to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Series creator Julian Fellowes wrote the film's screenplay and is producing the project.

"We are excited that photography is about to start on the long-awaited film and that the beloved main characters will be joined by such exceptional actors playing new roles unique to the movie," said Gareth Neame, Carnival Films' executive chairman, Thursday.

Collider.com reported Brian Percival was originally announced as the movie's director, but he has since been replaced by Michael Engler. No reason was given for Percival's move from director to executive producer.

Staunton has connections to several of the cast members. She is married to Carter, her Shakespeare in Love and Cranford co-star; acted in the Harry Potter franchise with Smith; and in the Paddington movies with Bonneville.

The Downton Abbey film was announced in July.