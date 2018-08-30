Walton Goggins arrives on the red carpet at The National Board of Review Gala honoring the 2015 Award Winners on January 5, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Walton Goggins (R) with Alicia Vikander (L). Goggins is set to star in the second season of "Deep State." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins is set to star in the upcoming eight-episode second season of espionage thriller Deep State from Fox Networks Group Europe & Africa.

Goggins, last seen on the big screen in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp, will also be serving as an executive producer on Season 2, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor will be portraying Nathan Miller, a former CIA agent who now works in the private sector, Deadline reported.

Season 1 stars Joe Dempsie, Karima McAdams, Alistair Petrie and Anastasia Griffiths are returning alongside newcomers Victoria Hamilton, Lily Banda and Shelley Conn.

Deep State, which airs on Epix in the United States, will return with Season 2 globally in 2019.

"At the heart of this project is this major new character, Nathan Miller (Goggins), an ex-CIA agent, who now acts on behalf of the deep state," said showrunner Matthew Parkhill in a statement. "Our aim for the show is to move beyond the first season, expanding the shadowy world of the deep state and encourage viewers to delve deeper into how it goes about ruthlessly achieving its goals."