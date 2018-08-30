'The Conners': Young 'Roseanne' stars join spinoff

"Roseanne" revival star Emma Kenney is returning for upcoming spinoff "The Conners." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Young Roseanne stars Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey have joined upcoming spinoff The Conners as series regulars.

Kenney and McNamara portrayed siblings Harris and Mark, respectively, the children of Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert) and David Healy (Johnny Galecki). Rey appeared as Mary, the daughter of D.J. Conner (Michael Fishman).

The young stars join original Roseanne cast members Gilbert, Fishman, John Goodman (Dan Conner), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie Harris) and Lecy Goranson (Becky Conner-Healy).

The Conners was announced by ABC following the cancellation of Roseanne in May. The successful revival was canceled by the network after series lead Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet aimed at former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Barr will not be appearing on The Conners with Goodman recently hinting that her character will be killed off in the spinoff.