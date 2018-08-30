Josh Peck (L) and Jason Mitchell attend the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes after-party on January 10, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Drake Bell attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" on July 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Drake Bell reunited with Josh Peck after hearing his "good friend" is going to be a dad.

The 32-year-old actor congratulated his former Drake & Josh co-star in person following word Peck is expecting his first child with wife Paige O'Brien.

Bell shared a video on Instagram of his friendly reunion with Peck. He captioned the post with a baby emoji.

"Sup everyone? Here with a good friend of mine. Just want to say congratulations on the baby. If it's a boy, it's going to be [named] Drake, right?" the star asks Peck.

"Obviously," Peck responds.

Peck also shared a video on YouTube of himself sharing the news with Bell and other friends.

"Dude, that is so wild. Are we that old?" Bell responds. "Dude, this is nuts."

"I'm so happy for you, man," he adds. "It's so cool. Love you, too, man."

Bell and Peck co-starred on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007. The pair had a falling out in 2017 after Peck didn't invite Bell to his wedding, but appeared to reconcile in the following weeks.

"We've been so close," Bell explained to Entertainment Tonight. "So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?'"

"I love the kid," he said. "No hard feelings."