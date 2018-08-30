Aug. 30 (UPI) -- DC Comics announced its upcoming streaming service, DC Universe, will launch on September 15.

The launch date was announced Wednesday during a livestream event, called DC Daily and hosted by Kevin Smith. DC Daily will be a news show on the service that will provide commentary on what DC Universe has to offer, including original programming, classic DC animated programs and films, live-action films and digital access to a vast comic book library, among other perks.

The service's first original program, the live-action Titans, will debut on DC Universe on Oct. 12 following a premiere at the New York Comic Con on Oct. 3. The series, which offers a gritty take on the Teen Titans, will include new episodes released weekly.

Next up will be the long-awaited third season of animated series Young Justice, titled Young Justice: Outsiders, in 2019. The livestream event debuted a new trailer for Outsiders featuring Nightwing getting help from Batman ally Oracle.

Other original programs in the works include Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing and an animated series based around Harley Quinn. Comic books that will be available to read digitally include the first appearances of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman along with classic releases such as Green Arrow: Year One, Shazam, The New Teen Titans, Identity Crisis, The Batman Adventures, Jack Kirby's New Gods and more.

Smith also announced the lineup of hosts for DC Daily including John Barrowman, Samm Levine, Harley Quinn Smith, Sam Humphries, Hector Navarro, Clarke Wolfe, Brian Tong, Markeia McCarty and John Kourounis.

Fans who pre-order the DC Universe service before Sept. 12 will be automatically entered into the Ultimate Batman Studio Tour Sweepstakes. One winner will get the chance to visit DC's headquarters and ride inside a Batmobile.