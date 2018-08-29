Tyler Hoechlin arrives for The MTV Movie Awards on April 13, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tyler Hoechlin, pictured here, is set to star in new Netflix series "Another Life" along with Justin Chatwin. File Photo by Jonathan Alcorn/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Tyler Hoechlin and Justin Chatwin have been cast in Netflix's new upcoming sci-fi series, Another Life.

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday alongside a short synopsis for the 10-episode drama that stars Katee Sackhoff and Selma Blair.

"Another Life, a new sci-fi drama series about a crew of astronauts who encounter unimaginable danger while searching for signs of alien intelligence," the streaming service said.

Samuel Anderson and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow were also added to the project, Deadline reported.

Another Life, created by Aaron Martin (Degrassi: The New Generation) who also acts as showrunner, will feature Sackhoff as the leader of the astronaut crew. Hoechlin will portray a former commander who loses his post to Sackhoff while Chatwin will portray Sackoff's husband who is a member of the United States Interstellar Command.

Anderson will star as a sentient A.I. who appears as a holographic interface with Ludlow as Sackhoff's second-in-command.

Hoechlin has starred as Superman on The CW's Supergirl and will reprise his role as the Man of Steel in an upcoming crossover event between Supergirl, The Flash and Arrow.

Chatwin is best known for appearing on Showtime's Shameless.