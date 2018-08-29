Michael Weatherly (L) with Minnie Driver during the 68th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 18, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cote de Pablo, pictured here, is producing a new series alongside her former "NCIS" co-star Michael Weatherly. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Former NCIS stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are teaming up to executive produce a new cop drama in development at CBS titled MIA.

The series, from writer and executive producer Shepard Boucher (Riverdale, Angie Tribeca), follows a female homicide detective who is given an experienced partner to solve crimes in Miami. The detective will also be struggling to keep personal issues from her last undercover case from affecting her future.

Weatherly is executive producing with CBS TV Studios through his Solar Drive Productions which has an overall deal with the network. The actor currently stars on CBS' Bull.

Weatherly portrayed Tony DiNozzo on the first 13 seasons of NCIS where he was joined by De Pablo's Ziva David for Seasons 3 through 11.