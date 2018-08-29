'Charmed' reboot stars are 'stronger together' in new poster

"Charmed" reboot stars Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery. The reboot will premiere in October. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The stars of The CW's upcoming reboot of Charmed, Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery, stand together in a new poster for the series.

The CW released the poster on Twitter Tuesday alongside the tagline, "Stronger Together."

The image features Diaz, Mantock and Jeffery standing face to face amongst an open spell book.

The Charmed reboot, set to premiere on Oct. 14, will follow Diaz, Mantock and Jeffery as three sisters who learn that they are witches with magical powers following the mysterious and sudden death of their mother.

A trailer for the series released in May, featured the sisters coming together to accept their roles as witches and deciding to protect humankind from dark forces.

"Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch's work is never done," reads a synopsis.

The new series, from Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman, will explore themes about race along with assault and harassment on college campuses.

"We've had the chance to see three white witches," Urman said to reporters previously at the Television Critics Association press tour about the reboot's diverse cast. "And coming off Jane, I knew so much more about what it means to be on screen, to see yourself represented, to see yourself as the hero of the story."

The original Charmed, which starred Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty for three seasons before Rose McGowan came aboard, aired on The WB for eight seasons from 1998-2006. The WB was relaunched as The CW in 2006.