'The Crown:' Tobias Menzies is Prince Philip in new photo

Tobias Menzies is seen as Prince Philip in a new production photo from "The Crown" Season 3. File Photo by Paul Buck/EPA

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix has released on Twitter the first production photo of Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in the upcoming third season of The Crown.

"Ambition," the streaming service captioned the image Tuesday of Menzies who is seen as Philip wearing a suit filled with honorary medals.

Menzies, best known for starring as Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones and as Frank Randall and Black Jack Randall in Outlander, is taking over the role of Philip from Matt Smith who portrayed the British royal in The Crown's first two seasons.

The casting change takes place as the series was designed to feature royal characters as they age. Olivia Colman will be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy and Helena Bonham Carter is set to play Princess Margaret in place of Vanessa Kirby.

Menzies will be seen as Prince Philip in Seasons 3 and 4 of The Crown. The series earned 13 Emmy nominations in July, the most for a program on Netflix ahead of the 12 nominations earned by Stranger Things.