Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Challenge host TJ Lavin says he's "good to go" following his hospitalization.

The 41-year-old television personality updated fans in a series of Instagram Stories videos Monday after injuring himself during a BMX stunt in Las Vegas.

"So I overshot the jump," he explained in one clip. "The new jump that I've been working on all month. I finally hit it ... and overshot it by a lot."

Lavin hurt his face and knee in the fall, but said he sustained no serious injuries.

"The CAT scan was negative, no brain problems," he said. "And the knee came back, no knee problems. So, just little stitches here and there. No worries. Keeping it real."

Lavin was discharged from the hospital the same day.

"Just got out of the hospital," he said. "Stitched up, good to go."

Lavin was previously hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma in 2010 after crashing during a BMX stunt, according to MTV. He has hosted The Challenge on MTV since its 11th season.