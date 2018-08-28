Jon Gosselin sends daughter Hannah off to school: 'New beginnings'

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Jon Gosselin was feeling proud as he sent daughter Hannah back to school.

The 41-year-old DJ celebrated Hannah's first day of eighth grade Monday amid rumors he's taken custody of the 14-year-old from ex-wife and Kate Plus 8 star Kate Gosselin.

Gosselin shared a photo on Instagram of Hannah smiling and standing on his stoop in a striped t-shirt and jeans. He spoke of a fresh start and "new beginnings" in the caption.

"Congrats Hannah on your first day of school, proud of you. I admire your bravery starting fresh!!!" Gosselin wrote. "I love you very much and we have worked really hard to get here. Dedication has really paid off."

"I'm so happy you integrated yourself into the community, you made friends all summer and now you will grow and graduate with them. I'm honored to be your father!!! Love you, Dad #newbeginnings," he added.

Kate had sent several of Hannah's siblings, twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Joel and Leah, back to school last week. Hannah and her brother Collin did not appear in Kate's photo.

"Feels like school never ended... and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," Kate wrote.

Gosselin said in an Instagram Live video last week that Hannah "permanently" lives with him. Sources subsequently told People Kate maintains full custody of all eight children, including Hannah.