Jenelle Evans says she's had PTSD since road rage incident

Jenelle Evans spoked out during the "Teen Mom 2" reunion after pulling a gun on a driver during an altercation in May. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Jenelle Evans says she's experienced post-traumatic stress disorder since her road rage incident in the spring.

The 26-year-old television personality spoke out during the Teen Mom 2 reunion Monday after pulling a gun on a driver during an altercation in May.

"Ever since then, I've been having PTSD; I've been having nightmares," she told host Dr. Drew. "When that incident happened, I didn't even leave my house for the first two weeks."

The July 23 episode of Teen Mom 2 showed footage of Evans and her 8-year-old son, Jace, during the incident. The pair were driving when another driver tailgated Evans and cut her off on the highway.

Evans followed the driver to his home to confront him. MTV said in the episode Evans "pulled out her firearm" before leaving the scene and being pulled over by police.

"I didn't think about it at the time," Evans said during the reunion of Jace's reaction. "All I thought about was that he almost hurt my son. He almost knocked my son out, and that's what [expletive] me off."

Evans came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant before starring on Teen Mom 2. She is parent to Jace with Andrew Lewis, 4-year-old son Kaiser with Nathan Griffith and to 20-month-old daughter Ensley with David Eason.