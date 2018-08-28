Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Bachelor Winter Games couple Lily McManus and Courtney Dober have called it quits.
McManus, 21, and Dober, 32, announced their split in separate Instagram posts Monday after eight months of dating.
McManus shared a video of Dober writing "Lily & Courtney were here" on a chalkboard. She voiced her love for the Australian television personality in the caption.
"It makes my eyes leak a little bit but myself and Court have decided to split on mutual terms. I love Court with every ounce of my being," McManus wrote. "You guys watched us fall in love and it was honestly just as magical as it looked in real life."
"I'm so glad I jumped in an RV with you after making it out of the love cult alive," she added, referencing their road trip after Bachelor Winter Games. "I wouldn't change a thing Court. Thank you for everything you've done for me."
Dober explained in a post on his own account that he and McManus are better off friends.
"We're best friends and its become clear to both of us that the emotional side of our relationship just doesn't allow us to be the best versions of ourselves," the star wrote. "We've decided that this is for the best."
"At 21 I've never met someone who's lived so many lives, achieved so much and who's still so ambitious and ready take over the world," he said. "I've always lived under the motto - 'Everything happens for a reason' and I have no doubt we were meant to meet."
McManus and Dober met on Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in February during the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. McManus was previously the runner-up on The Bachelor: New Zealand Season 3, while Dober appeared on The Bachelorette: Australia Season 2.