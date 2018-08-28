Abby Huntsman confirmed as 'View' co-host for Season 22

Whoopi Goldberg arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joy Behar arrives at "The Crisis in Six Scenes" premiere in New York City on September 15, 2016. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Abby Huntsman will be a co-host on "The View," ABC announced Tuesday. Photo courtesy of ABC

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Former Fox News personality Abby Huntsman was named co-host of The View for Season 22, ABC announced Tuesday.

Huntsman -- who is the daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman -- will join current panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain at the table, starting Sept. 4.

Huntsman left Fox earlier this month after three years. Her hiring at The View was rumored at the time, but not confirmed until now.

Paula Faris and Sara Haines recently announced their departures from The View to pursue other projects.

"Welcome to the show @HuntsmanAbby!" Hostin tweeted Tuesday.

"Great season ahead!!," Huntsman replied.